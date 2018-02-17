Parliament’s Assurances c’ttee to track gov’t promises

Parliament’s Government Assurance Committee is expected to embark on verification visits across the country to assess the state of some government projects as promised in Parliament.

The Committee is tasked by the house to track promises and assurances made by government officials on the floor of Parliament.

According to its Chairman, Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Committee will focus primarily on government’s flagship programs this year.

He said programs such as Planting for Food and Jobs as well as the Free SHS program will be critically assessed.

The Manso Adubia legislator told Citi News that “we are paying verification visits to some selected regions. We are going to select some ministries and deal with flagship projects and programs. This year we are going to pursue agriculture especially because of planting for food and jobs. [Also] Free SHs, Mines and Energy issues because of galamsey issues,” he said.

The chairman of the committee said the focus on mines was mainly due to the discovery of huge government expenditure on the anti-galamsey task force, Operation Vanguard.

“There is a huge cost of the Operation Vanguard on the state as discovered in the budget and we need to pursue it,” he said.

The committee is expected to report to Parliament on the extent to which the promises have been carried out.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana