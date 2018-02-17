JOY: EL co-writes latest song with mum

Ghanaian artiste Elorm Adabla known in showbiz circles as EL has released a new song he co-wrote with his mother.

According to EL, he is so connected to the song because he wrote it with his mother, Elfrida Adabla.

“My mother wrote the words of the song. I edited it and made it into a song. So it’s pretty special,” he told Citi Showbiz.

“For almost a year now she’s been telling me she had a write-up she wanted me to turn into a song. So one day I got home and she handed to me a sheet of paper with these lyrics on. I am hard guy but when I read it I got touched so I took it, worked on it,” he added.

Titled ‘Joy,’ it is an inspirational song with lyrics that encourage one to work hard towards victory.

The song was produced by EL and Kuzie.

EL is a versatile Ghanaian musician and music producer who won the Artiste of the Year at 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Some of his hit records include ‘Obuu Mo,’ ‘Kaalu,’ ‘Auntie Martha,’ ‘Shelele,’ ‘Mi Naa Bo Po,’ ‘Koko, ’KaaBuAme,’ among others.

He releases an annual mixtape he calls “The BAR (Best African Rapper) and in 2017, he released the 4th one called BAR IV.

Listen to ‘Joy’ by EL by clickling here.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana