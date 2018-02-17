Ghana’s John Azumah appointed Secretary General of ECOWAS Parliament

John Azumah, a Ghanaian who works at the Finance Department of the ECOWAS Parliament, has been appointed Secretary General of the regional body.

He was appointed at the First Ordinary Session of the Parliament ongoing in Dakar, Senegal.

John Azumah, a graduate of the University of Cape Coast, had previously worked at the Parliament of Ghana, and has over fifteen (15) years of experience at the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

His previous roles at the ECOWAS Parliament include the Director of Administration and Finance.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Mustapha Cisulo, congratulated Mr. Azumah on his new appointment, and extolled his dedication and hard work with the regional legislature.

Mr. Azumah is a Bachelor of Commerce holder from the University of Cape Coast, and he is in the process of becoming a chartered accountant.

He also holds an MBA in economic management and governance from Birmingham University, UK.

He is expected to serve in his new position for a period of four years. The position was previously held by Dr. Nelson Magbagbeola of Nigeria.

About the ECOWAS Parliament

The ECOWAS Parliament, also known as the Community Parliament, is a forum for dialogue, consultation and consensus for representatives of the people of West Africa with the aim of promoting integration.

It was established under Article 6 and 13 of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty of 1993.

The Protocol relating to the Parliament was signed in Abuja on 6th August, 1994, and entered into force in 14th March, 2002.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana