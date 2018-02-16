Tagoe in trouble for ‘defamatory’ comments against Dogboe

IBF Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Tagoe, could be facing sanctions from the Ghana Boxing Authority for derogatory comments he made about fellow boxer Isaac Dogboe last month.

Tagoe and Dogboe were involved in a war of words late last month with Tagoe accusing Dogboe’s camp of defrauding certain individuals in a bid to stage their title bout in Ghana.

The bout in question was for the Interim WBO Super Bantamweight title which. Dogboe took on Mexican Cesar Juarez and won via a round 5 knockout.

“He has been going round defrauding people, Ibrahim Mahama, he defrauded him. He goes around with his son promising to do this or that and absconds. He recently defrauded someone also in the Volta Region,” Tagoe was quoted as saying on Happy FM after his defense of his IBF Lightweight World Title against David Saucedo.

President of the GBA, Peter Zwennes, says the matter is being looked into by the authority and Tagoe and his camp could face the full rigors of the law.

‘’We have summoned Tagoe and his team to the GBA to show course why he should not be disciplined for the sort of public comments he has been making before and after his last fight,’’ Zwennes said.

”I thought that given his dismissal and lackluster performance on that day, he should be more concerned with training and bettering his lot rather than casting aspersions and insulting everybody practically on sight.”

It is very essential that you know how to talk when you become a champion. You don’t just get up and say anything that comes to mind, because you are supposed to be a role model.

“It is very important that the boxer is made to know that there are legal implications if he transcends his barriers.”

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana