Hearts will struggle if my debts are not paid- Dong Bortey

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Dong Bortey says the club will either never win the Ghana Premier League or struggle to survive relegation if they do not pay his an amount of GH¢7,000 they owe him.

According to the 35 year old, the bonuses stretch as far back as 2004 where he helped Hearts to win the first edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The player is in terrible need of money to pay the medical bills of his sick mother.

”I can’t lie against Hearts of Oak, they owe me GH¢7,000 and must pay me before my mother dies else something terrible will happen to the club,” Bortey told Kumasi based Otec FM.

”If they don’t owe such an amount, they should not pay the money and see if they can win the Ghana Premier League or survive relegation and collapse.

”No player can do that in recent times can repeat what I did for Hearts of Oak. I built on what Shamo Quaye did for the club and no one has been able to add to it.

”When I said I was bigger than Hearts of Oak, they thought I was lying. They will soon know that I’m bigger than the club and I’m not bragging.

“I’m even better than all the players currently at the club and can play better them so they should not joke with me because I’m the son of God.”

Dong Bortey spent ten years at Hearts between 2001 and 2010 and the club have not won a single trophy since his departure.

In 2004, Don Bortey was joint top scorer in the Ghanaian league with Charles Taylor. They both 18 goals as Hearts went on to win the title that season.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana