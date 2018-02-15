Let God show you how to fix economy – KSM to prophets

The death of dance hall artiste Ebony has generated conversations on the reality or otherwise of prophecies.

Satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa aka KSM is the latest to have shared his opinion on the subject.

In a Facebook post, he raises doubt about the credibility of ‘men of God’ who only prophesy about death and negative things.

He asks the prophets to pray to God to reveal to them how Ghana can fix its unemployment problem.

“Please next time you are in the spirit and God talks to you, I beg o, can you ask him to tell you how Ghana can fix the unemployment wahala? I beg, many of our youth are looking desperately for jobs. I want GOD to give you a prophecy on how to fix that. Then come and prophesy,” he writes.

Read KSM’s full post below:

OPEN LETTER TO THE MIGHTY PROPHETS

Dear mighty and powerful prophets of Ghana. I know God talks to you directly when you are “in the spirit”as you put it.

I beg o. I have one small request.

Please next time you are in the spirit and God talks to you, I beg o, can you ask him to tell you how Ghana can fix the unemployment wahala. I beg, many of our youth are looking desperately for jobs. I want GOD to give you a prophecy on how to fix that. Then come and prophesy.

Kindly ask God to tell you how we can make Ghana a great nation. I beg o, please ask God how we can make our economy great wai. When he or she tells you, then come and give us some prophecy on Ghana becoming a great nation.

Finally, tell God, that I plead with him or her in all humility, that he should stop telling you ONLY about how and when people will die. Tell God, that I respectfully speak on behalf of many Ghanaians when I say that we are tired of our mighty prophet’s obsession with people who are going to die.

If I may be bold for a second, it’s your fault God. Today you reveal to them that an important King about to die, next you reveal to them that many journalists are going to die, then you tell them many celebrities are about to die… we even heard that you revealed that one of the first ladies was going to die. Oh God, I beg, can’t you give them something else to tell us that will EMPOWER US? We need it God. There is so much negativity and hopelessness, we need something to UPLIFT US.

Please I mean no disrespect but we are sick and tired of all these PROPHETS OF DOOM!!!!

This is my small request.

cc: ALL THE PROPHETS OF DOOM.

“YA BRE MO”

Prophecies on Ebony’s death

KSM’s call comes on the back of recent testaments of prophecies that had earlier been made about Ebony’s death.

Bullet, manager of Ebony has also confirmed prophecy from music producer Kaywa, who had the revelation of the accident which claimed the life of the dance hall artiste and asked them to donate to an orphanage and also release a gospel song.

The head pastor and founder of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry located at Achimota Mile 7, Prophet Nigel Gaise, is also seen in a video emphatically stating that Ebony was going to be killed in an accident and that nothing could save her.

Recently, Shatta Wale has recently gone berserk after a pastor prophesied that he would be the next celebrity to die.

He has threatened to burn down the churches if he is alive by the December, 2018.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana