Bolga Nursing principal repaying embezzled funds – Tina Mensah

The Principal of the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College in the Upper East Region Bawa Awula, has started repaying school funds he allegedly misappropriated.

Mr. Awula was accused by tutors of embezzlement through a violation of procurement procedures.

Deputy Minister for Health, Tina Mensah, toldthat the Principal is already repaying the monies to the school, although the Economic and Organized Crime Office [EOCO], is yet to complete its investigation into the matter.

“There was some allegation of monies being misused, so they took up those allegations and they worked on it. We have not seen the report, but we are going to talk to EOCO. We have also talked to the culprits themselves, that is the principal and accountant, and they confirmed that there are some monies they have to refund to the school,”she said.

The Minister also stated that such criminal activities will not be condoned.

Principal must go – Tutors

The spokesperson for the tutors, Edward Atim, said they are satisfied with the efforts of the Health Minister, but said the teachers will only resume work if the principal steps aside.

The impasse between the principal and tutors brought academic work to a halt from October 2017.

Tutors of the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College in the Upper East Region, locked up the office of the school’s principal, Bawa Awula, over allegations of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.

The tutors, who threatened to boycott lectures, demanded that the principal steps aside to pave way for investigations into his conduct.

Numbering about 18, they took a unilateral decision to lock up the office of the Principal, accusing him of violating the Public Procurement Act in the procurement of goods and services, as well as neglecting the plight of both tutors and students.

Supervision in nursing training colleges

It appears supervision in most of the country’s nursing training colleges is quite weak, a situation that allows a lot of improper practices spearheaded by principals and other officials to thrive.

This has in some cases led to the interdiction of some principals accused of wrongdoing, with the recent one being the Principal of Tepa Midwifery and Nursing.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana