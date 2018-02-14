Nana Addo heads to Nigeria for two-day Conference

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for Nigeria, today [Wednesday] February 14 to attend a two-day International Conference on Transformative Governance in Africa.

According to a statement signed by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the President travelled to the West African country following an invitation by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah

The statement added that President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the keynote address at the Conference, on the theme, “How to make Democracy work for Africa.”

Nana Addo will return to Ghana on Thursday, February 15, 2018, with vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia serving as acting President in his absence.

Buhari returns favour

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari will also head to Ghana in March to witness Ghana’s 61st Independence Day celebrations.

Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that he had accepted an invitation from Nana Addo, when Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, presented his letter of credence to the Nigerian leader in Abuja.

“I will be in Ghana for your independence day celebration on March 6th, Ghana and Nigeria have come a long way and my presence there will cement the relationship between the two countries,” Mr. Buhari said.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana