Mr Akenten Appiah–Menkah, a lawyer, an industrialist and politician, is dead. He died in Kumasi on Monday at the age of 84.

Mr Appiah–Menkah was the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region and a Minister of State in the Busia Regime.

He was also a member of the Constitution Review Commission set up by the late Professor J. E. A. Mills administration.

Funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Source: Graphic.com.gh