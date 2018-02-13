Veteran actor Super OD dies at 84

Actor and comedian Super OD, born Asonaba Kwaku Darko, has passed away.

He died on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital in the Central Region.

The actor, who has been off the movie scene for some time due to old age and ill-health, was taken to the hospital on Saturday, February 10, after he complained he was not feeling well.

In July, 2017, the Member of Parliament for Agona East Constituency, Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr, donated an amount of GH¢1,000, food items and toiletries, when she visited him at his residence at Agona Swedru.

In the same month, the leadership of Ghana Actors Guild also paid a visit to the ailing actor.

The delegation comprising Actors Guild President Samuel Fiscian, Welfare Officer Kalsoume Sinare, Secretary Ziggy Netteyson, Mikki Osei Berko among others, presented a mobile phone and an undisclosed amount of money to Super OD.

Other personalities including former President Mahama, in November 2017, also visited the veteran actor after the Unity Walk by National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cape Coast.

Super OD, rose to the prime of his acting career in the 70s, and also gained prominence in the 90s for his comic roles in Ghanaian series, Akan Drama on Ghana Television.

The actor was part of the Oppong Drama Group which later became known as Osofo Dadzie Group.

Super OD left behind at least 13 children. He was 84.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana