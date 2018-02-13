Ebony: One week celebration slated for Sunday, Feb. 18

The family and management of Ebony have chosen Sunday, February 18, 2018 for the one week celebration of the her passing.

According to a Facebook post made by publicist of Rufftown Records and Midas Touch, Kofi Anderson, “Ebony Reigns’ one week celebration is slated for Sunday, February 18, 2018 at St. Martin De Porres School, Dansonman.”

In the Ghanaian culture, the one week celebration is the time family members of the deceased meet to decide and plan the funeral.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng known in show biz died in a car accident on 8th February, 2018 when she was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to police report the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into a VIP bus on Thursday evening.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead. The two include a young lady, Ebony’s friend, and a military man.

She produced hits songs like ‘Dancefloor,’ ‘Kupe,’ ‘Hustle,’ ‘Maame Hwe,’ ‘Date Ur Fada’ and ‘Poison’

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana