‘I cannot live in harmony with criminals’- Martin Amidu

Former Attorney General and now Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu, has said he is a very harmonious person, but the only kind of people he cannot live peacefully with are corrupt individuals.

He said this at his vetting today [Tuesday], by Parliament’s Appointments Committee for the position of Special Prosecutor.

He made the comment when he was asked by the National Democratic Congress’ Tamale North Constituency MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, about the number of apology letters he had to write because he supposedly offended the late President Mills in 2012 when he was the Attorney General.

“I have lived with decent people in harmony for 66 years, but I cannot live in harmony with criminals,” he said.

He also noted that, the way in which he was asked to write the letter was not totally in accordance with his principles, but he did it anyway because of the values from his northern culture, which always considers the view of an elderly as always right, even if the young one is right.

According to him, the letter of apology was obtained from him by the late Kofi Awunnor, who was then the Chairman of the Council of State, together with Captain Kojo Tsikata.

Removal from Office

Martin Amidu was relieved of his post on Thursday, January 19, 2012, by President John Evans Atta Mills under circumstances described by aids as ‘his misconduct’ at a meeting chaired by the president at the Osu Castle on January 18, 2012.

He made allegations relating to alleged financial impropriety on the part of another cabinet minister, claims he was asked by the then President to substantiate. He challenged his dismissal and got a court ruling in his favour.

Martin Amidu singlehandedly challenged the legality of the payments after being relieved of his post at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money as Supreme Court judges unanimously granted the Attorney-General clearance to execute the court’s judgment, ordering Mr Woyome to refund the cash to the state.

Following the delays in retrieving the money, Mr. Amidu in 2016, filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to examine Alfred Woyome, on how he would pay back the money, after the Attorney General’s office under the Mahama Administration, led by the former Minister for Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, discontinued a similar application.

In February 2017 however, Mr. Amidu withdrew his suit seeking an oral examination, explaining that the change of government under the New Patriotic Party under His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo and his Attorney General, Miss Gloria Akuffo’s assurance to retrieve all judgment debts wrongfully paid to individuals Mr. Woyome in response prayed the Supreme Court to stay proceedings on the oral examination since he had filed for a review of the case.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana