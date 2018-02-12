Gombilla The Poet writes: Tribute to Ebony Reigns [Poem]

Many creative artists are adding their voices to dozens of tributes pouring in for the late dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in showbiz circles as Ebony.

Gombilla The Poet, in a piece titled “We love you even in death” in memory of Ebony said “Ghana has lost a vibrant, young, and talented Songstress. The whole nation mourns for this young soul, giving the fact that she had a great future in music. We will miss her dearly.”

Listen to the poem below:

–

