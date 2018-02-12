Elsie Awadzi appointed as BoG 2nd Deputy Governor

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Mrs Elsie Awadzi as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

She replaces Dr. Johnson Asiamah who resigned on January 5, 2018.

Mrs Awadzi is an international economic and financial lawyer with a total of 21 years of professional experience working in various capacities in Ghana and outside.

She was until the appointment, a Senior Counsel of the IMF’s Legal Department (Financial and Fiscal Law Unit).

She’s worked with in countries such as Japan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom; and has also advised on financial sector reforms in many countries in the context of the IMF’s surveillance, lending, and technical assistance activities.

Her key areas of specialization are financial sector development and regulation, financial stability assessments, design of crisis management frameworks and financial safety nets, and legal and institutional aspects of public financial management.

Before joining the IMF in 2012, Elsie was a Commissioner of Ghana’s Securities & Exchange Commission for six years, worked on key financial sector legal reforms in Ghana, and worked in private law practice, among others.

She holds an LL.M. degree (International Business and Economic Law) with distinction from the Georgetown University Law Centre, an M.B.A. (Finance) from the University of Ghana, and an LL.B. Degree from the same university.

By: citibusinessnews.com/Ghana