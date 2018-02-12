BECE re-sit for private candidates takes off

The 2017/2018 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination [BECE], for private candidates, commenced today [Monday], in forty-four centres across the country.

The examination, which is organized by the West African Examinations Council [WAEC], offers an avenue for candidates of previous examinations to improve their grades. It was first introduced in 2014.

Public Relations Officer for WAEC, Agnes Teye Cudjoe, toldthat individuals still in school are not eligible to partake in the examination.

She said students allowed to take the examination includes re-sitters and those not in school who wish to take the exams the first time.

“We have re-sitters that are candidates who want to better their grades in one paper or the other, and we have first-timers, people who want to take the BECE for the first time, so these are the categories of people who are eligible to write the BECE for private candidates,” she said.

She also added that, students who take the examination can apply for Senior High School placement and also be added to regular students who will be writing the BECE in June.

“Candidates who take this examination, can apply for senior high school application online by going through the process and they can be added to regular students who would take the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in June when the placement is being done” she said.

Some candidates of the Private BECE who took part in the first day of the exams spoke to Citi News’ Marie-Franz Fordjour.

“I missed science, mathematics and English, I am positive I will pass this time around,” a candidate said.

“This is my first time of taking the BECE resit examination. I did not pass English and R.M.E in the previous one I took, so I wrote English today it was good,” another candidate said.

“I am just trying, this is my first time, I am writing all subjects, just to experience the pressure of writing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE),” a candidate said

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana