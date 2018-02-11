Ten tips on how to become irresistible to a man

Want your man to desire you more than any other girl? This article takes a look at 10 ways to make yourself so irresistible to him that he has eyes for no one else.

Is it vain to want all the attention to be on us? Is it narcissistic to want our man to find us supremely desirable? Hardly. In fact, it’s human nature to see validation from the people we are either crushing on or madly in love with. Who wouldn’t feel good knowing their partner finds them irresistible?

The thing is that no one is born with so much charisma that they’re irresistible to the opposite gender. It’s something that can be learned and it isn’t down to genetics. An average-looking person can be insanely desirable to their partner, as long as they do the right things. It’s all about how you make someone feel. Let’s take a look at 10 tips on how to become irresistible to a man.

Be Confident

Confidence is attractive. There’s no other way of putting it. If you’re a confident person, you’re automatically a bit more appealing in his eyes. It shows him that you’re assertive, you’ve got your own mind and you’re in love with yourself. And he’ll love that 100%, because no guy wants to be with a woman who hates herself.

He’ll be drawn to your confidence, if you show him that you’re a woman who knows what she wants. Don’t ask him to make your mind up for you. Make decisions yourself. Take control and be confident enough in what you do and say. Don’t ask to be forgiven but stand by your actions.

Be Positive

Being positive is one of the best tips on how to become irresistible to a man. Let’s face it, no one wants to be with a woman who’s always scowling, miserable and whose glass is always half empty. Negativity is infectious and as a rule of thumb, guys do their best to avoid this kind of person. When he thinks of you, you need to make sure that he pictures your natural warmth, your happy-go-lucky smile and your positivity. Be optimistic when you’re around him. Adapt a “can-do” attitude and always look for solutions and not problems. Be the best version of yourself and keep smiling!

Compliment Him

You know what guys really like? To be complimented. It’s not the same when they compliment you and you shoot them one straight back. It feels fake and they’ll question how sincere your compliment really is. But if you pay him a compliment out of the blue, it will make him feel fantastic and he’ll want more where that came from. Guys like to be assured that you like them. Otherwise, they suffer from the same relationship anxiety as us and ask themselves, “does she even like me?”

If he’s wearing nice clothes today, don’t be afraid to tell him they look good on him. Compliment his hair, his eyes, his smile. If you never shoot him a compliment, he’ll begin to question how much you really like him and – worse still – whether you’re someone worth pursuing.

Show, Don’t Tell

This is another great tip on how to become irresistible to a man. Don’t tell him you’re a kind person – show him. Don’t tell him you’re the most loving person alive – show him. Actions speak louder than words and guys appreciate women who show and don’t just tell.

Create An Air Of Mystery

Guys love a bit of mystery. They love the chase and they don’t like it when a girl gives up everything about who she is almost straight away. So make sure that you create an air of mystery around yourself. Leave some things to the imagination. Let his mind wander with questions. Hold back some answers. The more you give away, the quicker he’ll get bored.

Don’t Take Things Too Seriously

We know that there are some things in life that should be taken seriously and guys know this, too. But there are other things that should be taken more lightheartedly. If you can’t laugh at anything but, see, even the most trivial of matters as “nothing to laugh at,” you’re going to encounter difficulties in your quest on how to become irresistible to a man. Guys like to clown around and have a good laugh. They don’t take things too seriously and they make jokes about everything. So laugh along and don’t tell him to get serious.

Arrange Things To Do With Him

It’s normal for guys to arrange things for you two to do together. But you know what? Guys really appreciate it when girls take charge every now and then and suggest things you can do. It reminds them that you do enjoy hanging out, and it also takes the load off them having to come up with ideas. If there’s something you want to do with him, just say so.

Give Him Space

Oh, you wanted to do something with him for the TENTH weekend on the bounce and are upset that he’s watching the sports game this weekend? In fact, you’re so upset about this that you’re going to muscle in on his sports game and watch it with him?! Not cool. If you want to make yourself irresistible to him, you need to give him his space and lots of it. Let him watch his sports – buy him tickets! Show him that you’re going to give him room to breathe. He’ll love it!

Dress Well And Wear Make Up

Taking care of not only your inner beauty, but also of your appearance is another good tip on how to become irresistible to a man. If you want to make yourself attractive to him, you need to dress up, not dress down. Wear your best, most feminine dresses. Wear the make up you know you look good in. Look so amazing that he can’t keep his hands off you. Let your inner beauty reflect on the outside too.

Flirt With Him

Lastly, you need to get your flirt game on, if you’re to make yourself irresistible to him. Pay him compliments, banter with him, tease him. Be humorous, role play and ask him fun questions. Simply, enjoy the present moment and have fun!

Do you have other tips on how to become irresistible to a man?

Source: Beauty and Tips