How to revert to the pre-redesigned Snapchat

All is not well for Snapchat. The app has ticked off its most loyal users with its latest redesignwhich merges your friends’ snap messages with their Stories.

It’s the app’s first major #facepalm. But good news! There’s a way to switch back to the old Snapchat, and we’re gonna show you how do it. But it does come with one big catch.

Twitter user Clare James posted step-by-step instructions Friday on how to revert back to the old Snapchat on iOS, and we confirmed on our own iPhone X that it works!

Just follow these steps:

PSA: how to reverse the Snapchat update ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EN2wY3Xo5S — clare james (@clarejamess9) February 9, 2018

After you’ve completed all the steps, you should have the old Snapchat again.

Now, for the catch: A Snapchat spokesperson told Mashable that this workaround is only temporary. If you force quit the app and re-open Snapchat, you’ll get the redesigned version again.

In theory, if you never force quit the app, you’ll have the old app forever. But at some point, you might need to quit the app (maybe your phone freezes or the app crashes) and then you’ll be forced onto the new app.

Snapchat declined to tell us how long this workaround will last.

You could also lose your Memories if you reinstall Snapchat. Snapchat suggests you back them up for safety:

Reverting back to the old update also means you won’t get the new features. But, WORTH IT, if you loathe the new Snapchat redesign as much as Chrissy Teigen does.

No word on whether there’s any way to revert back to the old Snapchat on Android (even if it’s temporary). We’ll update this story if any workarounds pop up.

