Be professional in reporting on Ebony’s death – ATWAG advises

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) has urged the media to attach professionalism when reporting on issues regarding the demise of dance hall artiste Ebony.

In a statement, the association noted that reckless reportage of issue on Ebony’s death can hurt relatives and other people close to her.

“…we urge the media to act with a high sense of professionalism in reporting on issues relating to Ebony’s demise to preserve the dignity of the departed while ensuring that the emotions of the affected families are not bruised,” it states.

ATWAG also admonishes the government to put all bad roads in good shape to prevent more accidents and to help promote domestic tourism.

Read the full statement signed Kwame Dadzie, the Public Relations Officer-elect below:

“The Executive and members of the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) wish to express our deepest condolences to the family, management and fans of dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng aka Ebony as well as the families of her two friends who died through a fatal road accident on Thursday, 8th February, 2018.

Indeed, this is a great loss to the arts industry considering Ebony’s exceptional talent and phenomenal achievements in her short music career.

It is sad to note that Ebony and her two friends met their untimely demise through a motor accident, which has become one too many. We plead with the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the country’s bad roads which are claiming precious lives and also hindering the national domestic tourism promotion drive.

As we mourn our departed star, we also advise drivers and motorists to be extra careful on our roads.

Finally, we urge the media to act with a high sense of professionalism in reporting on issues relating to Ebony’s demise to preserve the dignity of the departed while ensuring that the emotions of the affected families are not bruised.

May the souls of Ebony and her two friends rest in perfect peace.”

About ATWAG

The Arts and Tourism Association of Ghana (ATWAG) is an association of Ghanaian arts writers/journalists and media workers.

ATWAG seeks to promote arts and tourism reporting in Ghana while developing the professional capacity and the welfare of its members.

ATWAG is also aimed at promoting co-operation and collaboration among its members and players in the arts, tourism and culture value chain.

The Accident

Ebony (born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng) met her untimely death while returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into a VIP bus on Thursday evening.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead. The two include a young lady, Ebony’s assistant, and a man in military uniform believed to be a soldier.

She is known for hits songs such as ‘Dancefloor,’ ‘Kupe,’ ‘Hustle,’ ‘Maame Hwe,’ ‘Date Ur Fada’ and ‘Poison’

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana