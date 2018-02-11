Jomoro MP cuts sod for construction of teachers’ quarters

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Mr Paul Essien has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the provision of quality and affordable education in his constituency.

He said education remains a vital tool to personal and national development especially with the depletion of land through oil, gas and mining explorations.

Mr Essien said “my term will witness an unprecedented and massive infrastructural and human resource development in the arena of education”.

Mr Essien, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, made this known during a ground-breaking ceremony at Mangyea and Bonyere near Half-Assini to kick start the construction of seven quarters for Circuit Supervisors in the Jomoro Constituency.

He said the quarters included four three-bedroom residences with a hall plus kitchen, toilet and a bath self-contained which will be built by the end of 2018 at Mangyea,Bonyere,Twenene and New Nzulezo with the additional three(3) to be sited and built next year under the MP Education Project Fund.

Mr Essien said supervision and monitoring was at the heart of good quality education delivery and it is imperative to accommodate each Circuit Supervisor in his circuit.

He charged the Circuit Supervisors to discharge their oversight responsibilities with diligence for the schools to produce better results in academics.

As part of the MP’s commitment towards the pursuit of education, he has also organized free classes for 437 remedial students and quiz competitions on FM stations for the Junior High Schools.

Mr Essien said computer laboratories would be established in the schools which emerge first to fourth and an additional computer laptop would be given to each school child who excels in the six month competition.

The MP said nine (9) schools in the District would benefit from the School Feeding Programme this year

He promised to refurbish the Half-Assini Senior High School and urged the people to initiate self-help development projects for the government to assist them.

Mr Blay Ackah, the District Director of Education, said accommodation is a major challenge facing Circuit Supervisors posted to the District.

He appealed to the citizens of the area to pursue higher education before they could be absorbed in the oil and gas industry.

Mr Ernest Kofie, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Jomoro, pledged the Assembly”s resolve to assist the MP”s project.

He said the Assembly has signed a contract to procure furniture for the schools and promised to assist the Bonyere community to upgrade its Kindergarten block.

Source: GNA