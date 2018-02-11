Govt’s silence on Togo political crisis ‘worrying’ – Mornah

The Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah has condemned what he describes as the Ghanaian government’s inaction towards the current political unrest in Togo.

Togo, in recent times, has witnessed a series of protests by opposition parties, calling for the country’s return to the use of the 1992 constitution which imposes limits on presidential terms.

Current president, Faure Gnassingbe has been in power since 2005, following the death of his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled Togo for nearly 50 years.

The ongoing political crisis in the West African country has led to a massive influx of Togolese refugees into Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Diaspora Togo – Ghana solidarity movement, Bernard Mornah said government’s silence on the crisis, coupled with the large number of Togolese coming into the country could lead to xenophobic attacks in Ghana.

“Xenophobic attacks are generated because people feel their income and jobs are being taken away by people who have come from other places who are accepting low pay for what they could do.

“Entering Ghana is not difficult and we should be worried… Government should speak as boldly as President Buhari has spoken and tell Faure Gnassigbe that time is up.”

His comments come barely a month after he led his group to stage a rally in Accra to draw the attention of local and international authorities to the situation in Togo.

26 Togolese arrested for illegal protest in Accra

In October 2017, 26 Togolese nationals were arrested for attempting to stage an unlawful demonstration over the political situation in their country.

According to the Accra Regional Police Operations Officer, Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori, about 300 Togolese had to be dispersed lawfully at the Kawukudi Park because their intended action was in clear breach of Ghana’s public order act.

That was the second time that Togolese in Ghana had tried demonstrating in solidarity with efforts back home by the opposition to have presidential term limits.

We’re acting on Togo’s political crisis – Nana Addo

The agitation has led to a public outcry, with some persons including the MP for North-Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, calling on the President of Ghana to intervene.

President Akufo-Addo, in response to these concerns had stated that his administration has been working behind closed-doors in an attempt to bring the political crisis to a closure.

The President had stated that his government was in talks with Togolese officials to address the crisis in that country.

“The events that have taken place next door in Togo, are disturbing for all of us and especially for you, I know what it means. I remember vividly in 2005 when the former President Eyadema died, there were problems over the succession. Over 100,000 refugees stringed across the border. Many of them I think are still there. They have not gone back to Togo, so I know that anything that happens in Togo is a matter of very great concern and it is a concern to me and the people of Ghana.

“The Togolese President came to see me in Tamale ten days ago, and we are talking to see how we can bring this crisis to a closure and bring stability back to Togo. It is in our interest to do so. The appeal we are making are falling on very sympathetic ears. I am not staying idle on this matter . We are acting. Let us pray for the blessing of the Almighty, and we can find a solution that will be in the interest of the people of Togo and by implication the people of Ghana,” the President said.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana