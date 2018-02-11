Commission on new regions wants chieftaincy disputes resolved

The Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry overseeing the proposed creation of the new regions, Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey, has called for the resolution of chieftaincy disputes which in his view have the potential to impede the creation of new regions

He urged chiefs in areas where the regions are to be created to endeavour to resolve the various chieftaincy disputes and land litigation.

He also urged the public to bury their political differences and embark on vigorous campaigns to be able to meet the constitutional voting requirements for the exercise.

Mr Brobbey, who is a retired Supreme Court Judge, gave the advice during a public hearing on the creation of the Brong East Region at Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He told the people that the Commission would have nothing to do if the people failed to obtain the 50 percent votes and the 80 percent voter turnouts during the referendum as required by the constitution.

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, said the proposed splitting of the region would facilitate equitable distribution of development project particularly, in undeserved communities.

He admitted that there are still deficits in educational and health facilities in the region hence the need for the people to forge ahead in unity and contribute their quota for the creation of the regions.

Mr Charles Konadu Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, said partisan politics slowed down development processes and advised the people to guard against that.

Oheneba Adjei Baffoe, the President of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, said the proposed creation of the Brong East Region will reduce illegal migration among the youth in the area.

He expressed optimism that if the Brong East is carved out, employment opportunities would be created for the youth to get jobs.

Professor Kwasi Nsiah-Gyabaah, the Vice Chancellor of the Nkoranza campus of Anglican University, lauded the proposed carving out of the Bono East region which would promote the growth of education in the area.

With the creation of the new region, the Vice Chancellor said universities and other tertiary institutions would spring up to enable students to easily access quality education.

Nana Kwadwo Adjei-Duffour, a former Deputy Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, expressed worry over bushfires which had become annual ritual in the area affecting food production.

He said there is the need to beef up security in the area to address the problem, saying that could be done if the region is created.

–

Source: GNA