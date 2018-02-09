GRA honours Citi FM for Tax Information Dissemination

Ghana’s leading English radio station, Citi FM, has been adjudged as the best media house in tax information dissemination for the year 2017.

The award, presented to the station by the Ghana Revenue Authority [GRA], is in recognition of its consistent discussions on tax issues which affected revenue mobilization for the year under review.

Citi FM was presented with a citation and a plaque.

Portions of the citation read, “You went out of your way to bring issues on taxation to the fore for discussion. You set the agenda that got relevant information to your listeners.”

It added, “Your station contacted officials of the GRA for their side of the stories when issues arose thus ensuring that balanced reportage was aired.”

Citi FM was among other fifteen companies honoured for their distinguished contributions to the GRA in the past year.

Citi FM maintains position as top English Radio station – GeoPoll

The station for the second consecutive time emerged as the leading English-speaking radio station in the 2017 GeoPoll ranking.

For 2017, Citi FM came second with a daily audience share of 84,000, as against Peace FM’s, 111,000, whereas Joy FM came third with 83,000.

The Ranking also noted that, Citi FM saw the highest improvement in increasing its audience share. In Quarter Two, Citi FM increased its share from 9% to 11% and in Quarter Four as well.

The station’s ranking is a huge improvement from 2016, where it came third nationally, but was still the topmost English station, whiles Peace FM came first, with Adom FM being second. According to the ranking, in quarter three of 2017, Citi FM was leading with a 13% share compared to 12% for Peace FM.

But Peace FM led in the average audience numbers in all four quarters throughout the year.

Citi FM picks two awards at CIMG Awards

Citi FM 97.3 in September 2017, picked up two awards at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) for the year 2016.

The awards which were for the Citi Breakfast Show and citifmonline.com according to CIMG is in “recognition of your excellence in strategic marketing in the year 2016.”

Whereas the Citi Breakfast Show was adjudged the Radio Programme of the Year, citifmonline.com was named as the Emerging Digital Media Organization.

This was the third time in four years the Citi Breakfast Show was adjudged the Radio Programme of the Year, a demonstration of the show’s consistency in delivery quality radio service to discerning listeners in the country.

Citi FM wins 6 GJA awards; anti-galamsey campaign recognized

The station in December 2017, also strengthened its position as one of Ghana’s leading radio brands as it bagged six awards at the Ghana Journalists Association [GJA] Awards at the Banquet Hall in Accra.

The station’s anti-galamsey campaign, ‘Stop Galamsey Now’, which was launched in 2017, came up for special mention at the ceremony, with the station picking up an award for its unrelenting fight against the menace.

Citi FM’s flagship programme, the Citi Breakfast Show, was named the best talkshow on radio, adding to the award it won at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards in September this year.

Citi FM also picked up honours for Best Political Reporting as well as an Anti-Corruption Award for the station.

Host of the station’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue, Umaru Sanda Amadu, also picked up an award for his work in development journalism, which is contributing towards the attainments of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Another of the station’s reporters, Kojo Agyeman, who emerged first runner-up in the 2017 edition of the Ghana Mining Industry Awards, was also given a special award for his reports.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/ citibusinessnews.com/Ghana