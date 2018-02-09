Fuel tanker blocks part of Tema Motorway [Photos]

A 27,000-litre-capacity tanker fully loaded with fuel, has blocked a portion of the Tema bound stretch of the Tema Motorway in Accra.

The tanker belonging to Benab oil, with registration number AW 7138-12, had some of its content spilling after it veered off the road.

Reports indicate that, the tanker was traveling from Tema to Accra when incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

Citi News’ Tema Correspondent, Elvis Washington, reported that the accident happened near the overhead bridge that connects to the Adjei Kojo township.

He said there is a team of police personnel and officers from the fire service at the scene trying to clear the area.

“As we speak, traffic is actually heavy on the motorway with no vehicle coming from the Accra to Tema stretch. Traffic on the opposite side is also moving at a snail pace,” he added.

Speaking to Elvis Washington, Chairman of the Tanker Drivers Union, Sunday Alabi, said the driver of the said tanker told them that his steer was automatically locked thus making driving of the vehicle difficult.

“In the process, the vehicle skidded off, turned into the Tema bound lane. One of the [2] mates sustained injuries and has been rushed to the hospital. We are waiting for another tanker so we offload the content into it so that we can lift the truck from the road.”

He added that, the driver and one of the mates are safe.

Overturned petrol tanker scares drivers on Tema Motorway

On January 29, 2018, an overturned petrol tanker on the Tema Motorway also left vehicular traffic at a standstill for about two hours.

There were fears from some drivers that gas was leaking from the tanker, which could have led to an explosion. However, it was later confirmed that, the tanker was loaded with petrol.

Fire service personnel and police officers managed to bring the situation under control, and cleared the road for motorists.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

