Ebony was favourite for Artiste of the Year – Obuor

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffuor, has eulogized the late Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns who passed away on Thursday evening in a tragic accident.

According to Mr. Kuffuor, known as Obuor in the music circles, Ebony was one of the strong favourites to be named Artiste of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Obuor said Ebony’s songs were some of the most popular in 2017, with the starlet being tipped to continue her rise to prominence in 2018.

“Within the last two years that she had been in active professionalism as a musician, you can say that she was the quickest rising star. Because two years ago Ebony was in the unsung category VGMAs which means an Artiste who is now upcoming. A year down she is in the artiste of the year category and it’s actually being rumoured that she is a possible winner of that category. And I don’t doubt that at all,” he said in an interview on theon Friday.

He explained that Ebony’s contribution to the Ghana music industry has been tremendous considering her small beginnings about two years ago.

“When MUSIGA had our top 20 most played songs in the year 2017, Ebony’s song was the number one most played songs. So if you consider her contribution over this short period and the way her rise has been, you can classify her in the league of top players. It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t wait to all see what would happen especially this year with the VGMAs which is our top most award show and probably if she had stayed and around, and of course, I think this shouldn’t affect it.”

“We will all live to see if she will be classified in the league of the top artistes of the years that have ever been in the country. She’s been marvellous, in the year 2017 she had over eight hits. I think for an artiste in the industry to have such many hits, she’s an artiste worth celebrating. I was seeing her move from Ghana to other territories. She was one of our very strong musical exports,” he told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show.

Ebony’s death

Twenty-year-old Dancehall star, Ebony Reigns died in a car crash at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

Ebony, real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into a VIP bus around 7:15 PM on Thursday, according to police.

She had reportedly been to see her mother who had recently arrived from the United Kingdom

Ebony was to be in Belgium

Obuor, on the Citi Breakfast Show, said Ebony was in Sunyani to visit her mother ahead of her trip to Belgium but was not sure whether that accounted for the decision to travel at night.

“They went to see the mum. I know that she was supposed to travel to Belgium but I don’t know whether that was part of the reason she was returning to Accra that night.”

He said they are all saddened by the news.

About Ebony

Ebony’s passing comes on the back of a stellar 2017 where she rose to superstardom in Ghanaian popular culture.

The singer was discovered by renowned music entrepreneur Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame in 2015, when she sent in a demo. She was signed to Bullet’s Rufftown record label a day after.

Known for her risqué onstage acts and vivacious performances, Ebony captivated Ghanaians with her hit singles which included Maame Hwԑ, Kupe, Poison and Sponsor.

She was widely tipped to be the Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards in April 2018.

