NHIA to roll out e-payment system to stamp out corruption

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), is set to roll out a new electronic transaction system for payments and release of claims by all stakeholders to boost its operations.

The move was an integral part of a comprehensive policy initiative by the Authority to effectively ease the processes of payments, reduce manual manipulations and ultimately reduce the level of corruption associated with claims.

Dr. Samuel Annor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), disclosed this at a stakeholder’s meeting with members of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Cape Coast on Tuesday.

The meeting was to solicit views on sustainable means of supporting the scheme.

The e-payment system is also to help address customer challenges and inconsistencies associated with the current manual system, and served as a way of blocking leakages in revenue collection.

Dr. Annor explained that, the e-payment system would be implemented after the introduction of Ghana Card which sought to embolden a cashless economy.

“We are working at reforming NHIS provider’s payments, claims submission and e-processing systems to ensure simpler and faster processes with the soon to be introduced Ghana Card with computerisation and investment into the scheme to ensure its sustainability,” he said

Mr Annor said his outfit was working tirelessly to restore integrity in the scheme while introducing more innovative and pragmatic polices to promote and provide affordable healthcare to all.

The NHIA Boss stressed that it was imperative for the nation to give priority to healthcare delivery in order to save lives, noting that poor quality healthcare could lead to loss of avoidable lives in the country.

He contended that since the introduction of the NHIS, life expectancy of Ghanaians had increased from 57 years to 63 years per every 100, 000 lives in less than two decades, which signified the correlation between good healthcare delivery and life expectancy.

Source: GNA