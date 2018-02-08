Nana Addo’s SOTN address had ‘little content’ – Amissah-Arthur

Former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has said President Nana Addo’s State of the Nation Address lacked content, as in his view, he failed to touch on critical areas such as security.

Mr. Amissah Arthur said he was disappointed the President failed to spell out plans of empowering law enforcement agencies who will deal with persons creating fear and panic in the name of politics.

“He speaks very well but there was very little content. The worry of most people is insecurity. I thought he was going to empower law enforcement agencies to deal with political party youth who are creating fear and uncertainty but he did not.”

Although the President had indicated in his address that government was allocating some GHC 800 million to the Ghana Police Service to ensure an improvement in its operations, the Vice President said that was not enough.

Nana Addo also spoke about political vigilantism, and asked the police to carry out their duties effectively, by arresting culprits without fear or favour.

“Retooling them is not empowering them against political vigilantism. That is the fear most people have. The law enforcement agencies themselves are worried about the role that these people are playing in this country and I did not hear anything like that” Amissah-Arthur said.

Nana Addo delivered ‘State of promises’ – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, also described the address as ‘State of Promises’.

On the back of the Minority Leader’s comment, Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, told Citi News the President’s address was more of a campaign speech, adding that all the president did was talk about what he is going to do instead of what his outfit had done so far.

“Virtually, he was just talking as if he was on a campaign trail, still making promises. Instead of him telling us exactly what he has been able to do in 2017. The President wasted all the time talking about what he was going to do,” he said.

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu, in reaction to Muntaka’s claims however said once they are in opposition, the Minority will never be satisfied with government’s efforts at developing the country.

“It is typical that in opposition you have to rubbish everything that is right under your nose. Even he [Muntaka Mubarak] would have to admit that the improvements in the indices as indicated by the President are remarkable. You will marvel at it and so I am not surprised that he is saying he heard nothing,” she said.

She challenged some of the information put out by the Chief Whip, saying they were inaccurate.

“Unfortunately, all the facts that he claims he has put out are nonfactual and are bombs, and I challenge you to do a fact check,” she said.

