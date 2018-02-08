AESL workers threaten strike over non-payment of salaries

Workers of the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) in the Eastern Region, have expressed their disappointment in management for their refusal to pay them their salaries.

The workers, who were last paid in July 2017, are blaming the government for the failure to constitute their board of directors to manage and run the affairs of the company.

They are also threatening to lay down their tools if they are not paid.

According to Kingsley Aboagye, the spokesperson of the workers in the Eastern Region, a majority of their colleagues are being ejected from their homes by their landlords due to their indebtedness.

“The problem with our institution is payment of salaries. The last time we received salaries was in July last year [2017], and ever since that time, it hasn’t been easy for us because the company is in arrears for 7 months with this month [February] inclusive. We really do not know what the problem is, but we believe it is because we do not have a governing board and an M.D. in place now.”

“Management is supposed to facilitate the payments of workers, but as at now, we simply do not know what they are doing. There are over 25 workers here and most of us are being forced out of our homes by our landlords just because we have not been able to renew our expired rent agreements.”

Some other aggrieved workers who also spoke to Citi News indicated that, they have since been surviving on bank loans after several months without salaries.

“This is not the first time we are facing challenges with our salaries, we went home without salaries for more than 8 months some time ago which led to the laying off of a number of staff, and we do not know why this is happening again. Management and those responsible should make sure workers’ salaries are paid them because that is what we survive on to feed our families.”

“I am ashamed to look into my wife’s eyes and tell her I am going to work every morning because she has taken over my responsibilities as the husband and head of the house. She pays the fees of the kids, utilities, feeding and even gives me money for transport which are all my responsibilities. My fear is this will affect my marriage because for how long will she continue to do all these things without my support so I am pleading with the appropriate authorities to help us get our salaries, an emotional worker lamented.”

Sanction management

The workers who called on the government to intervene believe sanctions should be given to management members for their mismanagement.

“The problem is our management because they have to manage our issues, our sector minister, Samuel Atta Akyea, is very much aware of our plight but we are surprised since his government took over power he has not done anything about it.”

“Not paying staff who have worked for close to 7 months is not good management so we believe heads must roll, people should be held responsible for these issues because how do you expect workers to survive without salaries? So we are therefore calling on government to look into our matters and deal with individuals whose negligence have caused our plights.”

Threats in Upper West

Staff of AESL in the Upper West Region are also threatening to lay down their tools in protest of the non-payment of their salaries by the government.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, the group said the government had not paid them for the past seven months.

Their leader, Naa Aziz Bukari, expressed grave worry about the situation, saying it is affecting their productivity since most of them are unable to meet their family obligations.

He has therefore asked government to immediately pay them or they will have no other choice than to “advise” themselves.

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana