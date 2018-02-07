SOTNGhana: A look at Ghana’s health sector under Nana Addo [Audio]

Ahead of the President’s State of the Nation Address scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, February 8, 2018, Citi News takes a look at the government’s performance in the health sector.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) made two major promises in the sector— the restoration of allowances of trainee nurses and fixing what they described as ailing National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In a report by Citi News’ Farida Shaibu it is apparent that although the allowances have been restored to the trainee nurses, not all the GHc1.2 billion debt owed health facilities have been cleared.

The report also captured the state of a number of health facilities that have been completed but abandoned across the country.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana