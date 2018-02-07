Sarfo completes Saipa FC switch until 2019

Ghana and Liberty Professional defender Samuel Sarfo has completed a one-and-half-year move to Iranian side Saipa FC with an option for an additional year.

The 27-year-old was spotted in Kumasi two months ago with his agent, as he held negotiations with Asante Kotoko and later agreed a three-year offer.

However, the centre-back opted to sign for the Iranian giants on Tuesday after being offered $150,000, according to reports.

“It’s true that I am in Iran and has joined Saipa FC. I believe I took the right decision for my career and life regardless the criticisms from a section of Ghanaians,” Sarfo said.

“At the end of the day, your end will justify your actions. I hope to play more games here and continue to improve as I hope to achieve a lot of successes in life,” he said.

“I thank everyone at Liberty Professionals for the support and prayers throughout my stay with them and I hope they can have a successful season in the Ghana Premier League,” he added.

Sarfo scored seven goals last season as he helped Liberty to beat the drop on final day. He made his national team debut for Ghana against the United States in 2017.