NPP council meeting to finalize rules, date for party elections

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], will today meet to finalize the rules and regulations governing the party’s internal elections.

Already, the party has concluded electing its polling station executives across the country, and is now awaiting its constituency elections.

Some disgruntled party members are already in court challenging the polling station elections in some parts of the country.

Today’s national council meeting will also firm up the date and venue for the election of its national executives which comes up in June 2018.

Constitutional reviews adopted

The party, in January, adopted the report of a Constitutional Review Committee that worked on proposed amendments to the party’s constitution.

The party in December, 2017 held an Extraordinary Delegates Conference in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, where it amended portions of its constitution.

Among the amendments accepted are the inclusion of past presidential candidates and running mates to the National Executive Committee.

Others are the inclusion of the President, as a voting member of the party’s Steering Committee as well as the adoption of the party’s NASARA branch as a wing in the party which will consist of elected officers.

There was a total of 87 motions for amendments that covered almost all Articles of the Party’s Constitution.

Key proposals that were withdrawn at the conference included;

For Members of Parliament to appoint constituency executives For party members with dual citizenship to be disqualified from contesting for any party position For the flagbearer of the party to be considered as the leader of the party

Ahead of that conference, there had been disagreements within the party involving some key groups including the NPP-USA over the consideration of some the proposals.

The leadership of the party is optimistic that the new amendments will help in effectively running the affairs of the party and keep them united heading into the next elections and beyond.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana