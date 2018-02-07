Bitcoin falls below $6,000

The value of Bitcoin has fallen to below $6,000 – its lowest price since November 2017.

The price fell to $5,947.40 (£4,256.44) on Tuesday, according to a price index run by news website Coindesk.

Bitcoin reached its peak in November, when it hit $19,000, and then began to fall steadily from mid-December.

The latest fall comes a day after several major US and UK banks banned customers from using credit cards to purchase the digital currency.

Tightening legislation in several countries appears to have shaken confidence in crypto-currencies.

As of Tuesday:

The price of Ethereum, which at its height on 9 January was $1,255.89, fell as low as $574.42

Bitcoin Cash, which hit a peak $4,091.70 on 20 December 2017, slipped to $766.03

Litecoin, which reached $366.01 on 19 December 2017, dropped to $106.94

The assets later stage a partial recovery, with Bitcoin rising to about $7,418 before falling back again.

Source: BBC