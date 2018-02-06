Fire ravages cars, shops at Suame Magazine

Fire ravaged about seven container shops, two cars at a mechanic shop and school feeding foodstuff for students of Nurul Islamic Basic School at Suame Magazine Zone 10, a suburb of Kumasi today [Tuesday].

Victims who had their belongings burnt have began counting their losses.

Although the cause of the fire is not immediately known, the victims, mostly artisans had their belongings including vehicle spare parts and refrigerators all destroyed by the fire.

The incident according to some residents started at about 2:30 am.

One of the caterers at the school, Salamatu Issah, told Citi News they had suspended the feeding program until they get new utensils and foodstuff.

She appealed to the school feeding secretariat to come to their aid.

The area where the incident happened is a cluster of mechanic shops with containers situated very close to one another.

Fire officers say investigations have begun into the incident.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana