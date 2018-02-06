Confusion: Kuami Eugene slammed for music ‘theft’

Social media has been awash with commentary on the originality of Kuami Eugene’s new song, ‘Confusion.’

The song which was released about a week ago has already had over 300,000 views on YouTube but some music fans and critics have described it as a sampled song.

According to the critics ‘Confusion’ was sampled from Malian musician, Sidiki Diabaté’s song, ‘Fais moi Confiance’, which translates in English as ‘trust me’.

Check out some reactions on Facebook:

Watch the two videos below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana