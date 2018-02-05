Agya Koo more popular than John Dumelo – Afeku

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Catherine Afeku has explained why her ministry chose Alex Kofi Adu affectionately known as Agya Koo as the first actor whose works will be put on an app for viewing.

This comes on the back of the announcement by the Minister that her outfit will be launching a channel called Agya Koo TV.

Agya Koo TV is meant to market local movies on to a bigger audience.

Catherine Ablema Afeku at the launch of the Agya Koo TV on Sunday, 4th January, 2018 at the Accra Mall told attractivemustapha.com, that even though there are several apps in the offing for artists like Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Jackie Appiah, Lil Win among others, they chose to start with Agya Koo because he has the topmost local content brand.

When asked if actor John Dumelo was not best placed in terms of international appeal and exposure, Catherine said a scientific survey conducted by the ministry which considered both online and stratified sampling in their research methodology indicates that Agya Koo is more popular than John Dumelo.

“Agya Koo is more popular, when you go to my constituency, the people in the rural areas know Agya Koo but when you mention John Dumelo, they don’t know him,” she said.

According to the minister, after Agya Koo TV, Daddy Lumba TV will be next to be launched.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana