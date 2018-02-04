Support whoever is elected NDC flagbearer – Bagbin urges

An aspiring prsidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin has called for calm in the party as they re-strategize ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He advised members of the party to bury their differences and support anyone who is elected to lead the NDC in the next general elections.

“The problems challenging Ghana, the problems challenging the NDC, the problems challenging the Asawase constituency are not for the faint-hearted. We need bold, courageous leadership to be able to solve the problems. What we are doing now in trying to reorganize the party is a family matter. We want everybody onboard. We want everybody to show love and loyalty to the NDC.”

“Competition is the spirit of democracy and so wherever there is competition, it’s a show of how competent or how better you are than your opponent. It is not a time for war; it is not a time for insults. This is the time you have to show commitment to the vision. And so whatever is happening in NDC should not discourage any persons, it’s a family contest. And I’m assuring you that whoever is elected the parliamentary candidate, the presidential candidate, we all have to give our 100% support to that person,” he added.

Mr Bagbin made the call when he addressed a mini-rally at Asawasein the Ashanti Region on Saturday.

He also called for a united front and encouraged members to rally behind the vision of the NDC to enable them regain power from the governing New Patriotic Party in the next election.

Mr. Bagbin who also reiterated views held by many in the NDC that the NPP lied its way into power, advised politicians to stop what he described as “politics of deceit and lies.”

“We have one goal and that goal is that 2020 we must win the election. We are not just going to show Nana in 2020 we are going to win the election to develop mother Ghana. Politics is service to the people, if you deceive the people to win power it is like pregnancy, tomorrow it is the lies that will lead to your downfall. So I want to appeal to all of you in politics to let truth prevail. If you are leading people and the people don’t trust you, there is nowhere you can develop the people because leaders themselves don’t produce, it is the followers who work and produce,” he added.

Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu Constituency, A. B. A Fuseini who also addressed the teeming NDC members, accused the governing party of continuously throwing dust into the eyes of the Ghanaian populace.

Dignitaries present included Member Parliament for Odododiodioo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, Member Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, Member Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and other Members Parliament from the Minority side.

There are a number of people vying to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections.

Aide Alban Bagbin, former President John Mahama has also hinted of a comeback for the NDC’s presidential slot. The former boss of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, former Vice-Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Trades and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Nii Amasah Namoale, and Stephen Atubiga have all declared their intention to contest.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana