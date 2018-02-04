NDC will defeat NPP in 2020 polls – Alban Bagbin

An aspiring presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin is certain that his party will win the 2020 election.

“We have one goal and that goal is that 2020 we must win the election. We are not just going to show Nana in 2020 we are going to win the election to develop mother Ghana,” he said.

According to Bagbin who is also the Member of Parliament for the Nadoli-Kaleo constituency, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lied its way to power, adding that those same lies will lead to the NPP’s downfall.

“Politics is service to the people, if you deceive the people to win power it is like pregnancy, tomorrow it is the lies that will lead to your downfall. So I want to appeal to all of you in politics to let truth prevail. If you are leading people and the people don’t trust you, there is no way you can develop the people because leaders themselves don’t produce, it is the followers who work and produce,” he added.

Bagbin made the remarks on Saturday when he addressed a mini-rally at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

The NDC which was defeated in the 2012 election is currently re-strategizing and preparing to elect a presidential candidate to lead the party in the 2020 polls.

Aside Alban Bagbin and former President John Mahama who have hinted of plans to vie for the NDC’s presidential slot, others including the former boss of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, former Vice-Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Trades and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Nii Amasah Namoale, and Stephen Atubiga have all declared their intention to contest.

Mr. Bagbin used the opportunity to urge members of the party to support whoever is elected as flagbearer.

“The problems challenging Ghana, the problems challenging the NDC, the problems challenging the Asawase constituency are not for the faint-hearted. We need bold, courageous leadership to be able to solve the problems. What we are doing now in trying to reorganize the party is a family matter. We want everybody onboard. We want everybody to show love and loyalty to the NDC.”

“Competition is the spirit of democracy and so wherever there is competition, it’s a show of how competent or how better you are than your opponent. It is not a time for war; it is not a time for insults. This is the time you have to show commitment to the vision. And so whatever is happening in NDC should not discourage any persons, it’s a family contest. And I’m assuring you that whoever is elected the parliamentary candidate, the presidential candidate, we all have to give our 100% support to that person,” he added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

