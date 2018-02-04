Lana Del Rey: Man held in Orlando over ‘kidnap threat’

Police in the US state of Florida have arrested a man they say made threats to kidnap the singer Lana Del Rey.

The man was carrying a knife when he was arrested near the Amway Center in Orlando where the singer had been due to perform, officials said.

Police said Michael Hunt, 43, faces charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat, and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

He was reported to have made “cryptic and threatening” posts on social media.

The incident happened on Friday evening but was only made public on Saturday.

Orlando Police Department (OPD) said officers received a tip-off earlier on Friday and arrested Mr Hunt at Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard.

“When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife,” a statement said.

It added that at no time had Mr Hunt come into contact with the 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.

“On Friday, OPD determined this was a credible threat and worked swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone involved and of everyone who attended the show,” police added.

Mr Hunt is being held in custody at Orange County Jail.

–

Source: BBC