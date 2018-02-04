Ghana’s Habib Ahmed loses WBO super middleweight title fight

Ghanaian boxer, Habib ‘Wild Hurricane’ Ahmed suffered a disappointing loss to his Mexican counterpart, Gilberto Ramirez on Saturday night in the WBO super middleweight title bout.

Ramirez dominated Habib throughout the fight and stopped him in round 6 when Habib’s corner threw in the towel.

The bout, at Corpus Christi, Texas-USA saw Ramirez winning all six rounds.

Ahmed (25-1-1, 17 KO), came in as an ‘unknown’ professional with his opponent while Ramirez (37-0, 25 KO) had many vouching for him due to past performances.

Analysts say the fight proved Ahmed was an overmatched title challenger to Ramirez.

Ramirez would potentially go to Australia to fight Rohan Murdock in the fall, then maybe return for a December fight.

This was Habib Ahmed’s first professional loss, who started his boxing career in 2011. All his previous 26 bouts were in Ghana.

26-year-old Ramirez has held the WBO super middleweight title since 2016, and is the first Mexican boxer to win a major world title in that weight class.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana