A/Region: Police recommend curfew in Ahwiaa over clashes

The Ashanti Regional Police command is proposing the imposition of a curfew in Ahwiaa, a community in the Kwabre East district of the Ashanti Region as a security measure following violent clashes in the area on Saturday morning.

The Regional command, which was forced to deploy men as part of a joint police and military action to restore peace in the area wants the Regional Security Council to impose a dusk to dawn curfew in the town.

‘4 arrested after clashes’

The Police arrested four suspects in connection with the violence on Saturday.

Two of the suspects were in possession of a locally manufactured pistol each while the two others had machetes with them.

They are being kept in police custody to assist in further investigations.

What led to the clash?

Several properties including vehicles were vandalized on Saturday due to a fierce battle between two youth groups.

Residents in the community were forced to lock themselves indoors as a result of the situation.

Reports say the disturbances started when the Asante youth prevented their counterparts from the Zongo community from partaking in the burial celebrations of an 18-year old Esther Ampofowaa on Friday.

Addressing journalists after meeting with chiefs from both sides of the community, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Fred Anim said the police will find a lasting solution to the long-standing feud between the two factions.

He said the police anticipate casualties from the clashes, he said the police is still assessing the situation.

Calm has since returned to the area but the police have said they are monitoring the situation to ensure absolute calm prevails.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana