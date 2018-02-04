20 technical, vocational schools to be established – Minister

The Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie has reiterated government’s plan to construct 20 new technical and vocational institutes across the country.

This, he said would provide employable skills and training to the youth to enable them create their own jobs.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf at the launch of “Skills and Technical Education Programme (STEP)/Technical and Vocation Education Training (TVET) project” organised by the Western Youth Network For Development (WYNED) in Takoradi.

The aim of the launch is to address the shortfall of students in choosing TVET programmes in basic schools.

The launch was attended by traditional authorities, heads of departments, representatives from GES and GNPC as well as other Stakeholders.

Dr Afriyie hinted that the government was considering a bill to re-align all TVET institutions across the country under the Ministry of Education.

‘’A skill development fund is to be set-up to aid skills acquisition with the goal to assist and provide industries with requisite power needs’’, he added.

According to him, the government was also considering revamping all the existing Technical and Vocational institutions to help enhance the quality and standards of Vocation in particular to develop global competitive workforce.

Mrs Barbara Ayisi, the Deputy Minister of Education who launched the project indicated that, TVET was in the heart of the government and would be given the needed attention to enhance acquisition of skills for industrialisation.

She pointed out that the reason for the government to re-align TVET under the Ministry of Education was to have an effective teaching and learning and the needed skills which in turn would help the youth develop entrepreneurial skills in setting up small scale industries.

Nana Kwesi Agyeman, Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, who presided over the programme appealed to the government to take a keen interest in TVET and therefore advised Ghanaians to have a change of attitude towards TVET, ‘’nobody wants his ward to attend technical school because they will be regarded as not doing well students’’.

Source: GNA