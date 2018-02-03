East Legon/Spintex underground tunnel 80% complete – Minister

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has asked contractors of the underground tunnel which connects East Legon to Spintex in Accra, Sonitra to complete the project by close of next month.

The construction of the underground tunnel, which commenced last year October, is expected to ease the torturous journey motorists on that route endure.

Giving updates on construction works on the ongoing project, the Sector Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta stated that 80 percent of the work on the project had been completed and urged contractors to complete the rest of the work by April.

“They are working according to schedule. They should deliver this project by April but I’m urging them to step up work and if it can be done a bit earlier, the better.

“I trust them and have confidence in them and I know they will be able to do it but I will urge you that if there is anything to be done, perhaps including working long hours into the night as much as possible please do.They have done 80 percent of the work so the remaining 20 percent will be done by April or earlier.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has ordered squatters around the Tema Motorway Roundabout to relocate immediately to pave way for the construction of the interchange at the roundabout.

“This project is supposed to last 28 months. One thing I have said and I want to repeat is that this is a national project and nobody will be allowed for whatever reason to stand in the way of this project.”

By: Philip Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana