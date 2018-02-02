Nana Addo leaves Ghana for educational conference in Senegal

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has left Ghana for Senegal to attend a global education conference.

His attendance is upon the invitation of that country’s president, Macky Sall, and French President, Emmanuel Macron.

A statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the President, who left Accra on Friday, February 2, 2018, will return later in the day.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, among other officials at the Flagstaff House and Education as well as Foreign Affairs ministries.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 2nd February, 2018, left the country, upon the invitation of their Excellencies, M. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, and M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 3rd International Conference on the “Replenishment of the Funds of the Global Partnership for Education”.

Following the return of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for medical leave on Thursday night after 12 days in London, he will act in the stead of the President while he is away in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

By: Joans Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana