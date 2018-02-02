5 NPP youth remanded for attack on U/West NADMO office

The Wa circuit court presided over by Justice Baah Forson Agyepong has remanded five persons into police custody for their alleged involvement in the attack on the Upper West regional office of the National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) last Wednesday.

The five; Nuhu Suglo, Seidu Salifu, Abdullai Hakeem, Osman Jamal and Bongaamwini are to reappear in court on February 9.

They have been charged with four counts of assault, conspiracy to commit a crime, threat to harm and stealing.

Upper West Regional Minister, Sulemana Alhassan was reported to have ordered the release of some suspects who were arrested.

He subsequently sent the suspects to the Upper West regional Police Headquarters the next for questioning in relation to the attack but was suspended by the President hours later.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Daniel Yeboah, prayed the Court to remand the suspects until police conclude investigations on the matter.

‘Youth attack NADMO office’

About 30 angry youth affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed NADMO’s office on Wednesday in an attempt to beat up all the staff.

In an attempt to break into the Regional Director’s office, his aid prevented them for a short while, but they eventually overpowered him. Police was later called in to intervene in the situation but they were prevented from effecting any arrest by the Regional Minister.

President Akufo-Addo later on Thursday suspended the Regional Minister.

A statement from the presidency said the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Amidu Ishaq, will act in the stead of the suspended regional Minister pending the conclusion of an investigation of the incident, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The statement added that “President Akufo-Addo reiterates his commitment to the application of the laws of the land, which must occur without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and without recourse to the political or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.”

By: Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana