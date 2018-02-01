Rihanna ‘not welcome in Senegal’ – Religious groups

Pop star Rihanna is due to appear at a high-level summit in Senegal tomorrow but a religious association have declared her persona non grata, reports Jeune Afrique (in French).

“No to Freemasonry and Homosexuality”, an association of around 30 religious groups in Senegal, accuse the singer of using masonic symbolism and being a member of the so-called Illuminati, a conspiracy myth which suggests that a shadowy group of global elites are working to establish a New World Order.

Such claims about Rihanna’s beliefs have been roundly dismissed as outlandish by her collaborators in the past.

Rihanna will be visiting the West African nation in her role as an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

The organisation aims to help fund the teaching of millions of children and young people in developing countries.

Jeune Afrique quotes Senegal’s interior minister as saying he will ensure the safety of all conference attendees.

Source: BBC