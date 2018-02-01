Osei Owusu slams Minority over ‘false’ claims against parliament

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, has slammed the Minority over comments he considers embarrassing to the institution of Parliament.

This follows comments by the Minority that some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante groups had been recruited to provide security in Parliament.

But speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, Mr. Osei Owusu said the comments were unfortunate given that the Minority understands how such exercises are undertaken.

“Let’s not use partisan considerations to embarrass the institution that we are part of,” he said as he chided the National Democratic Congress Minority.

“Before the police came here, the police were brought in by Honorable doe Adjaho in 2015, so Parliament security is not new. It is not a new institution that is being set up.”

“The most critical thing for me is not raising the issue with matters that have to do with Parliament, but going to discuss them as if something untoward is happening,” Mr. Osei Owusu stated.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana