Keep disputes out of court – John Boadu tells NPP members

The Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has admonished members of the party to desist from rushing to court and suing the party over disagreements in the ongoing internal primaries.

Instead, he encouraged them to respect the party constitution and resort to the party’s internal procedures to seek redress at all times.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, John Boadu observed that, the penchant of going to court at first instance over matters of internal disagreements particularly in respect of the ongoing party primaries, has the tendency of stalling the process and thereby crippling the operations of the party at the various levels of the party.

He stated for instance that, even though the party recorded about 94% success rate in the just ended polling station and electoral area primaries, the process was impeded by court action including injunction in some constituencies occasioned by internal disagreements.

He therefore, without mincing words, bemoaned such conduct which he said, does not auger well for party organization especially in the conduct of this important exercise at all levels of the party.

To this end, he stated emphatically that, as the party prepares to hold constituency primaries across the country, they would no longer hesitate to crack the whip on any member who flouts the party’s internal grievance procedures and directly proceeds to court for redress by disregarding the party constitution.

–

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana