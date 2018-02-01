Gov’t allocates $42M for Tono water treatment plant project 

Government has earmarked $42m for the construction of a water treatment plant in Tono in the Navrongo Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The treatment plant, when completed, would extend water supply to four districts of the region to address perennial water shortage, and increase accessibility of water to rural communities.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Joseph Kofi Adda, disclosed this when the board of Ghana Water Company Limited paid a working visit to the Upper East Region to assess the state of the Tono and Vea Dams, which treat and supply water to residents of the region.

Speaking to Citi News, Kofi Adda said the project forms part of government’s efforts at achieving the sustainable development goal six of ensuring assess to clean drinking water.

“The construction of the Tono water treatment plant project that is going to start very soon, would take about two to three years to complete and would extend water pipeline from Tono all the way to Bolga and also supply Paga and Bongo.

“The perennial water shortages in the region would be addressed by this project. The Ghana water company will produce the water and sell to consumers, and I urge every consumer to pay their bills on time so GWCL can recoup the money they need to service the debt”.

The project is being sponsored partly by the ING Bank of Belgium, and a grant from the Dutch government.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Engineer Dir. Clifford Braimah, added that, the project will also address the fluorine content of water consumed by residents of Bongo.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana