Yapei, Buipe bridges to be closed again on Thursday

The Ghana Highway Authority will for the second time in recent months, close the Buipe and Yapei bridges in the Northern Region.

The bridges will be closed on the 1st and 2nd February 2018, to enable authorities carryout asphalting works.

The closure will take place between 7:00am and 1:00pm each day.

The Public Relations Officer for Ghana Highway Authority, Diana Seade, advised commuters who ply the bridges to use alternative routes during the period.

“What we are doing now is to restore the asphaltic overlay and it will take just 2 days. 6 hours on each day. The Buipe will be worked on, followed by Yapei the other way. Those who ply the bridges can use alternative routes. They could still use the Fufulso Sawla road and others…. After the Friday, it will be open to the public,” she said.

The closure of the two bridges in the Northern Region in the latter part of 2017, severely affected travelers as well as transporters of goods to and from the Northern part of the country.

Many motorists from the Sahel and Northern and Upper East Regions, were stranded due to the long hours they spent waiting to cross during the period.

Passengers in long vehicles were compelled to get down and walk across the bridge to continue the journey in standby buses at the other end.

But the Highways Authority has given assurances that works will be completed according to schedule to avert any negative impact on the socio-economic life of persons who use the bridge.

–

By: Joans Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana