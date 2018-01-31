Ghana ranks 71st out of 80 best countries – Report

Ghana dropped 3 places in the latest ranking of the World Best Countries report.

This is according to a report compiled by U.S. News & World Report, in partnership with BAV Consulting and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

In 2017 Ghana placed 68th, but went up to 71st in 2018 out of the 80 countries covered.

Out of the 10 African countries on the report, Ghana featured as the 7th highest ranked African country, beating Nigeria, Angola and Algeria— who came in at 76th, 79th and 80th positions respectively.

Meanwhile, Switzerland maintained its position as the number one, beating the United States of America, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

The report covered areas such as entrepreneurship, cultural influence, quality of life, business-friendly policies and economic progress.

Denmark came in first as the best country for raising children and for women. Sweden took the top spot for green living, and Norway ranked the top for citizenship.

The respondents for the survey were picked from 36 countries in four regions – the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Collectively, the 80 nations represented in the 2018 Best Countries rankings, account for nearly 95 percent of global gross domestic product and represent more than 80 percent of the world’s population.

The methodology for ranking the countries in the 2018 Best Countries report relies on data gathered from a proprietary survey of more than 21,000 business leaders, informed elites and general citizens.

The 65 country attributes which each country was scored on, were grouped into nine (9) thematic sub-rankings including Adventure, Citizenship, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power and Quality of Life.

Ghana’s three best positions under the 9 sub-rankings came under the “Movers”, “Open for Business”, and “Power” sub-rankings. Ghana was 55th, 57th, and 63rd under the aforementioned sub-rankings.

Under the Movers sub-ranking, the report took note of up-and-coming economies that are poised to grow at a rate that’s almost double the global average in the next couple of years.

For the Open for Business sub-ranking, the report looked out for countries that are market-oriented and serve as a haven for capitalists and businesses.

Ghana’s three worst positions 73rd, 74th, and 77th, were recorded under the “Cultural influence”, “Entrepreneurship” and “Heritage” sub-rankings respectively.

The 2018 Best Country Rankings is the 3rd installment, with the first report coming in 2016, followed by the second edition in 2017.

–

By: Bobbie Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana