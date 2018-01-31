Dome market gutted by fire

The Dome Market in Accra, has been gutted by fire.

Several properties have so far been razed as the fire spreads through the market.

Traders and passersby were seen helplessly capturing the devastation on their mobile phones with virtually no power to douse the inferno.

Fire Service personnel from the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region have currently been dispatched to help put out the inferno which started on Wednesday night.

The Ghana National Fire Service has begun investigations into the cause of last night’s fire incident at the Dome Market here in Accra.

The fire which started around 7: 40 gutted 15 metal container shops and destroyed properties worth thousands of cedis. There were no casualties recorded.

It took two fire tenders to bring the situation under control.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Fire Service, DCFO Ebenezer Simpson, swift action from his men prevented the fire from getting out of hand.

He, however, said more work would need to be done to establish the cause of the fire.

“Unless we finish extinguishing the firer total and killing it thoroughly, we don’t want to rush in arriving at the cause of the fire. We need to do some overhauling, check out what goes on, the activities carried out at the place that is severely charred and we have to interrogate those who use that container and other things for us to arrive at what caused the fire.”

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana